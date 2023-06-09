WTC Final: India disappoints in batting-friendly conditions, Aus continues to dominate - Watch Video
In the batting-friendly conditions of the Oval, Pat Cummins-led Australia dominated India on Day 02. India attempted to mount a comeback after the pacers removed Travis Head and Steve Smith early in the second session, but Australia managed to score 469 runs in the first innings.
