Advertisement

WTC Final: India disappoints in batting-friendly conditions, Aus continues to dominate - Watch Video

In the batting-friendly conditions of the Oval, Pat Cummins-led Australia dominated India on Day 02. India attempted to mount a comeback after the pacers removed Travis Head and Steve Smith early in the second session, but Australia managed to score 469 runs in the first innings.

Updated: June 9, 2023 9:49 AM IST | Edited By: Radha Bakutra

SIMILAR VIDEOS

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement
Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

WTC Final: India disappoints in batting-friendly conditions, Aus continues to dominate - Watch Video

WTC Final: India disappoints in batting-friendly conditions,...

Live Score-India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs AUS Final match Live cricket score at Kennington Oval, London

Live Score-India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates...

Anushka Sharma Reaction After Virat Kohli's Wicket Goes Viral - WATCH

Anushka Sharma Reaction After Virat Kohli's Wicket Goes Vira...

WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja's Shell-Shocked Reaction After Getting Out in WTC 2023 final

WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja's Shell-Shocked Reaction After Gettin...

WTC Final 2023: Australia In Dominant Position After India's Top Order Collapse

WTC Final 2023: Australia In Dominant Position After India's...

Advertisement