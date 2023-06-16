He has scored nine centuries and two fifties in 26 innings of red-ball cricket in domestic circuit
Bengal pacer Mukesh Kumar has done well in the Ranji Trophy as well as for India A.
He has been called up for ODIs and T20Is before but didn’t get a chance to make his India debut, and now he is all set to be part of the Test side.
No other batter has scored more runs than Sarfaraz Khan in the Ranji Trophy in the last three seasons combined.
With the new WTC cycle set to start with the West Indies tour, he is likely to get his due now and will be picked for the two-match series.
Arshdeep Singh is playing for Kent in county cricket these days.
According to a report in Cribuzz, he is in line to get picked for the West Indies Tests.
Umran Malik is the fastest bowler India has ever produced. He holds the record for bowling the fastest bowl in international cricket for India when he touched the 155 kmph mark.
He has made his name in the IPL and in white-ball cricket for India, and now he is set to get picked for red-ball cricket, where he can be a big asset.
