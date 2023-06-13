5 Reasons Why India Will Win ODI World Cup 2023

CricketCountry Staff

Source: CC  | Jun 13, 2023

Playing at home. Hosts have won all world cups since 2011

Last three editions of the ODI World Cup has been won by the host nation

Virat Kohli back to his best.

Virat has been in red-hot form this year and this a good sign for Team India.

Return of Hardik Pandya- the all-rounder

Hardik Pandya's rise as all-rounder will be a big boost.

Home support is a massive bonus in a tournament like the world cup.

Excellent batting unit with mix of youth and experience.

India have some of the best batters in the world.

World class bowling attack

