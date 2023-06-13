Playing at home. Hosts have won all world cups since 2011
Last three editions of the ODI World Cup has been won by the host nation
Virat Kohli back to his best.
Virat has been in red-hot form this year and this a good sign for Team India.
Return of Hardik Pandya- the all-rounder
Hardik Pandya's rise as all-rounder will be a big boost.
Home support is a massive bonus in a tournament like the world cup.
Excellent batting unit with mix of youth and experience.
India have some of the best batters in the world.
World class bowling attack
