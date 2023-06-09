No Rayudu for ODI WC 2019

Driti Atri

Jun 9, 2023

Ambati Rayudu who was India's No. 4 batter before the start of ODI World Cup 2019 was not picked for the showpiece event and in his place Vijay Shankar was preferred, which cost India dear.

No Ashwin in 2023 WTC Final

Ashwin was dropped from the playing XI for the 2023 WTC Final despite him being the world's No. 1 Test bowler.

Picking Ashwin in 2021 WTC Final

Ashwin was preferred over a fourth seamer for the 2021 WTC Final against New Zealand, even when the conditions were overcast and the match had long spells of rain.

Opening with Ishan Kishan in 2021 T20 WC match against NZ

After losing Pakistan in their tournament opener, India faced New Zealand in the second match which was must-win for them in order to stay alive, but in this match, Rohit was dropped to No. 3 and in his place Ishan Kishan opened for India and the move backfired.

No place for Chahal in 2021 T20 WC

India included the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Rahul Chahar and Varun Chakaravarthy in 2021 T20 WC squad, but there was no place for Yuzvendra Chahal who is India's all-time leading wicket-taker in T20Is.

