England beat Australia by a margin of 2-1 in the 2005 Ashes series that was played in England.
Source: CC
Australia whitewashed England in the 2006-07 Ashes series played in Australia.
Source: CC
England won back-to-back Ashes series at home when in 2009 they beat Australia by a margin of 2-1.
Source: CC
England beat Australia 3-1 in the 2010-11 Ashes played Down Under.
Source: CC
In 2013, England beat Australia 3-0 to win third back-to-back Ashes series.
Source: CC
In 2013-14 Ashes that was played in Australia, Baggy Green whitewashed England once again.
Source: CC
England took the revenge at home during 2015 Ashes when they beat Australia by 3-2.
Source: CC
Austrlia won the 2017-18 Ashes by a margin of 4-0.
Source: CC
In the 2019 Ashes that was played in England, both teams won two matches each.
Source: CC
Australia thrashed England 4-0 in the 2021-22 Ashes under Pat Cummins' leadership.
Source: CC
Find Out More