Here's a look at winners of last 10 Ashes series

Driti Atri

Source: CC  | Jun 16, 2023

England beat Australia by a margin of 2-1 in the 2005 Ashes series that was played in England.

Source: CC

Australia whitewashed England in the 2006-07 Ashes series played in Australia.

Source: CC

England won back-to-back Ashes series at home when in 2009 they beat Australia by a margin of 2-1.

Source: CC

England beat Australia 3-1 in the 2010-11 Ashes played Down Under.

Source: CC

In 2013, England beat Australia 3-0 to win third back-to-back Ashes series.

Source: CC

In 2013-14 Ashes that was played in Australia, Baggy Green whitewashed England once again.

Source: CC

England took the revenge at home during 2015 Ashes when they beat Australia by 3-2.

Source: CC

Austrlia won the 2017-18 Ashes by a margin of 4-0.

Source: CC

In the 2019 Ashes that was played in England, both teams won two matches each.

Source: CC

Australia thrashed England 4-0 in the 2021-22 Ashes under Pat Cummins' leadership.

Source: CC
Find Out More