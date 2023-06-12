Kohli becomes second after Tendulkar to score 5000 runs vs Aus
Source: CC
Starc complete 600 International wickets
Source: CC
Virat 2K runs vs Oz in Tests
Kohli scored 2000 runs against Australia in Test cricket.
Source: CC
Virat break Tendulkar's record of most runs in ICC events
Source: CC
Warner becomes Australia's 4th leading run getter
Source: CC
Rohit becomes 5th leading run getter for India in Tests
Source: CC
Rahane took his 100th catch ans scored 5K Test Runs
Source: CC
Shardul equals Bradman's record of three fifties at Oval
Source: CC
Rohit breaks Sehwag and Gavaskar's record became fastest Indian opener to score 1,000 runs in Test cricket.
Source: CC
Find Out More