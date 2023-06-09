Virat Kohli’s Gurugram bungalow - 80 Crores
Source: CC
Yuvraj Singh’s Worli apartment - 64 Crores
Source: CC
Sachin Tendulkar’s Bandra house - 38 Crores
Source: CC
Rohit Sharma’s Worli Apartment - 30 Crores
Source: CC
Sunil Gavaskar’s 5000 sq-ft Isprava villa in Goa - estimated price around 20 Crores
Source: CC
Suresh Raina’s Ghaziabad house - 18 Crores
Source: CC
Sourav Ganguly’s palatial house - estimated price above 10 crores
Source: CC
Ravindra Jadeja’s Jamnagar bungalow - estimated price around 10 crores
Source: CC
Hardik Pandya’s penthouse in Vadodara - 3.6 crores
Source: CC
Find Out More