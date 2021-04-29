Is BCCI Right in Continuing IPL in The Middle of Raging Pandemic?

More than 2, 00,000 Indians have lost their lives to catastrophic Covid-19 — and since the IPL has begun on April 9, around 40,000 have died. And these are official numbers, the picture behind the scenes could be scarier. Yet, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided that the IPL show must go on, as in a different universe, in its own bubble of bio-bubble, in its own cocoon, as if unaware of outside world horrors.

Rajasthan Royals fast bowler Andrew Tye became the first player to opt-out of IPL 2021 due to the Covid-19 scare as he was afraid to be locked out of his own country. Ravichandran Ashwin, Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa followed suit and it wasn’t a surprise.

The bio-secure bubble life is in itself difficult — and the current events add salt to the injury. It must be really difficult for all the IPL players to be mentally sane at this time, providing they will be hearing non-stop sirens of ambulances passing outside the stadium or their team’s hotel room.

To be with one’s family during these testing times is a blessing — and there is no doubt that the players, officials, umpires, broadcasting team members will be missing that. Yes, most of the players have their families with them in the bio-bubble but not all have the same luxuries.

Meanwhile, India’s Olympic Gold Medallist Abhinav Bindra wrote that cricketers can’t be totally deaf and blind to what’s happening in the outside world — and didn’t he hit the nail on the head as his shooting?

While players like Pat Cummins and commentator Brett Lee have donated generously, some big names of Indian cricket have turned their backs. Well, it’s not that you should share your philanthropy work on a social media platform but we expect a better approach from the ones we worship like Gods.

In fact, CRED, one of IPL’s sponsors has given an option to its users to swap cred points in order to donate fund oxygen for Milaap. It a great initiative and hopefully others will follow the same.

On the other hand, IPL provides a gateway from all the negative news of Covid-19, after all, it’s a package of four hours filled with entertainment and encourages people to stay home. It provides that distraction to a lot of people, which is also the need of the hour but somewhere down the line covid-19 stays at the back of your mind even when you see a Rohit Sharma pulling a six or Virat Kohli playing a flamboyant cover drive or AB de Villiers doing his regular maniac stuff at the crease.

Moreover, KKR captain Eoin Morgan stated that Premier League, Bundesliga showed that sports can continue even the country is in lockdown but a lot has changed in India in the last three weeks.

After the conclusion of IPL 2020, the tournament generated whopping revenue of INR 4000 crores and cancelling it, means a loss for the world’s richest cricketing board in the world. A lot of the revenue comes from the viewership and the same die-hard fans are battling for their lives against Covid-19.

A BCCI official also stated that how does stopping IPL help? – No sir, but you could have at least chosen some right words.

Meanwhile, Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison stated that the Australian cricketers will need to arrange their own travel back home as they travelled to India privately in the first place. It is good that the BCCI has ensured all the players that it will help them reach back home in a safe manner.

Furthermore, BCCI has done well in giving a positive message from commentators as well the players that we should stay at home, wash our hands regularly, wear a mask and get vaccinated as quickly as we can. Let’s pledge for a better tomorrow.