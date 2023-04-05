IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Match 8: Strongest Playing XI For Rajasthan

Indian Premier League 2023: Here is the playing XI of Rajasthan Royals against Punjab Kings.

New Delhi: In Match No. 8 of IPL 2023, Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals will face Punjab Kings on Wednesday (April 5). The match will take place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Both the teams are coming into this match on the back of securing win their opening fixtures. The inaugural edition winners Royals got the better of star-studded Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening match by 72 runs.

For the inaugural edition winners, 2022 IPL Orange Cap winner Jos Buttler was in red-hot form and he scored 54 runs from 22 balls. And in addition to him, his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal also made 54 from 37 balls, where skipper Sanju Samson top-scored by making 55 from 32 balls. The trio will hope to continue their superb start in the matches to come as well.

In the bowling, Trent Boult helped RR take early advantage against SRH by taking two wickets in the first over itself and against PBKS, which is a top-heavy side, if he manage to repeat the same trick again, then Royals will gain a massive advantage. Apart from Boult, the spin duo of R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal operate well in the middle overs and did well. Chahal picked up four wickets for just 17 runs in four overs against the Orange Army, whereas Ashwin also bowled tight lines and only conceded 26 runs in four overs.

The Jaipur-based side is unlikely to make any change in the playing XI as they looked to have covered all bases and are among the top contenders to win the league title this year.

Match: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings

Date: 5th April 2023

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Rajasthan's probable playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal

Full Squad