IPL 2023: Rajasthan vs Punjab Match 8: Strongest Playing XI For Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League 2023: Here is the playing XI of Punjab Kings against Rajasthan Royals.

Updated: April 5, 2023 3:44 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: After getting better of two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders by seven runs in their opening match of IPL 2023 season, Shikhar Dhawan led Punjab Kings will face Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals in Match No. 8 of IPL 2023 on Wednesday (April 5).

The high-profile will take place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Like Punbjab, Royals are also coming into this game on the back of securing a win in their first match. The last year's losing finalists defeated 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs on Sunday (April 2).

For Kings, their batters did well against KKR and the franchise would hope they continue the same form in the second match as well, against the Knight Riders, Dhawan scored 40 runs from 29 and No. 3 batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa top-scored by making 50 runs from 32 balls. In the absence of Liam Livingstone and Jonny Bairstow, the Sri Lanka batter will once again have big responsibility on his shoulders.

For PBKS, all eyes will once again be on Sam Curran, who is the most expensive player in cash-rich league's history. The English cricketer was signed for Rs 18.50 crore in the mini auction last year but he had an average outing against KKR.

As far as the team's bowling unit is concerned, Arshdeep Singh picked up three wickets against KKR and bowled economically as well. And from the second game onwards, the side's attack will get bolstered by the return of Kagiso Rabada, who missed the tournament's opening match for PBKS due to national team commitments.

He is most likely to come in for Nathan Ellis in the side and that's the only change one can expect in RR vs PBKS match for either side.

Match: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings

Date: 5th April 2023

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Punjab's probable playing XI

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Full Squad

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Rishi Dhawan, Raj Bawa, Baltej Singh, Atharva Taide, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh.

