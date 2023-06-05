Advertisement

I Think They'll Pick...: Ricky Ponting Makes Big Prediction About India's WTC Final XI

Ricky Ponting has urged India to include both Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin in the squad against Australia.

Updated: June 5, 2023 12:27 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: In the upcoming final of World Test Championship, India and Australia will fight the last battle to lift WTC trophy.

Former Australian star Ricky Ponting has urged India to include both Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin with the former playing primarily as a batter at No. 6 for the ICC World Test Championship Final.

The Indian spin duo emerge as crucial players after they showcased exceptional skills when India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a 2-1 series triumph over Australia earlier this year.

The last time India toured England in 2021-22, Jadeja was preferred over Ashwin for all five Tests. The all-rounder had minimal impact with the ball in that series, taking six wickets at an average of 56.16 but he compiled 287 runs which included a ton in the rescheduled fifth Test last year.

It is Jadeja's talents with the bat, rather than the ball, that former Australia skipper Ponting believes could be critical to his spin partner Ashwin being included in the India XI for the WTC Final.

"I actually think they will pick Jadeja and Ashwin. Jadeja can hold down that No.6 batting spot. His batting has improved that much that they can pick him as a batter that might just bowl a few overs if required," Ponting said on The ICC Review.

During India's home series against Australia earlier this year, Ashwin showcased his dominance by claiming an outstanding total of 25 wickets, which not only led the series but also earned him a shared Player of the Series accolade alongside Jadeja.

Although Jadeja and Ashwin flourished on spin-friendly pitches during the series, it is worth noting that Ashwin has demonstrated his ability to excel in diverse conditions, accumulating an impressive tally of 61 wickets in 13 Tests, the third-highest in the current WTC cycle.

"There is no doubt that Ashwin is a more skilled and better Test bowler than what Jadeja is.

"But if Jadeja can hold down that batting spot, and then as the game goes on getting into the fourth and fifth day, if it does start to turn, then you've got that really high class second spin bowling option. That's certainly what I'd be doing," Ponting said.

(With Inputs IANS)

