155 Se Sidha 135: Arshdeep Singh’s Hilarious Take On Bowling With Umran Malik

Christchurch: Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh are two of the most promising upcoming cricketers in Indian cricket. The fast bowlers were fast-tracked into the Indian team following sizzling performances in the Indian Premier League. Malik made his India T20I debut in June against Ireland while Arshdeep played his first game for India in England in July.

Arshdeep since then has become a regular in the Indian team. Meanwhile, Umran Malik failed to make a place in the Indian squad for Asia Cup and T20 World Cup, he was brought back to the team for the series against New Zealand. He made his ODI debut in the first ODI in Auckland and impressed one and all, picking up two wickets of Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell, clocking over 150.

Speaking on his partnership with Umran Malik, Arshdeep said, “Umran k saath mahoul kafi accha rehta hai. Usko hasi mazak kaafi pasand hai. Aur jaha tak bowling ki baat hai, Mujhe benefit mil jata hai kyuki 155 se sidha 135 jab khelne ata hai batsman toh decieve ho jata hai toh kaafi pace se. (Things are quite enjoyable with Umran around. Like me, he also likes to crack jokes. As far as bowling is concerned, I get a lot of benefits [when he’s bowling at the other end] as batters get deceived playing 135 km/h after his 155 km/h deliveries). We enjoy a lot both on and off the field. We will try to keep this partnership going even off the field”

Arshdeep also compared bowling in ODI and t20Is, saying that it is pretty similar but the bowlers have to be a little more patient in ODIs.

“ODI is a long game, partnerships play a key role, just like in batting, in bowling also partnership is important. I check how my partner at the other end is bowling on the other end. If he’s bowling well, getting more out of the surface then I will try and stop the runs to help him out. At the end of the day, it’s a team sport. If I am attacking, my partner at the other end will go on the defensive.”