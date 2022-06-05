When Javed Miandad Was Left Red Faced After Sledging Ravi Shastri in 1985

New Delhi: Former India all-rounder Ravi Shastri had a dream season during the 1985 Benson and Hedges World Championship as he helped India become champions. The all-rounder was on fire in the tournament and contributed immensely to the team’s success. Shastri scored 182 runs, in addition to his eight crucial wickets. However, his best performance came against Pakistan in the final. Shastri picked up the wicket of Tahir Naqqash with the ball before playing a magnificent hand of 63 to help India chase the target of 177 with eight wickets to spare.

Ravi Shastri won the ‘Player Of The Tournament’ award and received a brand new Audi100. After the ceremony, Shastri took the entire Indian team on a stadium drive.

Recalling the final, Shastri disclosed an interesting event. He revealed how Javed Miandad sledged him during the final.

“Tu baar baar udhar kya deke raha hai” (Why are you looking there repeatedly?) “Gaadi ko kyun dekh raha hai?!” (Why are you looking at the car). Voh nahi milne waali hai tere ko! (You are not going to get it!),” The Indian Express quoted Shastri as saying.

“Javed, meri taraf hi aa Rahi hai! (It’s coming my way, only!),” Shastri responded. Shastri on Friday shared the images of the Audi 100 he won after winning the ‘Player of the Tournament’.

Post retirement from the game, Shastri took over the commentary mic and even went on to coach team India. Under Shastri’s tenure, India played 43 Tests, winning 25 games, including twin series wins over Australia. In coloured jersey, India played 76 ODIs and 65 T20Is under Shastri, registering wins in 51 ODIs and 43 T20Is.