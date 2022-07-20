1st Test: Babar Azam Reacts After Pakistan Win At Galle vs Sri Lanka

New Delhi: Pakistan captain Babar Azam couldn’t be more happier after his side pulled off an incredible win against a formidable Sri Lankan side in the first Test of the two-match Test series played at the Galle International Stadium, Galle. Abdullah Shafique led Pakistan’s response with an unbeaten 160 as Babar Azam did his bit by scoring 55 in the second innings while chasing a tall target of 342.

Azam took to Twitter and congratulated his team for the amazing victory.

Congratulations Pakistan! A huge shout out to my pack. You guys are awesome. All eyes on the next game. ? pic.twitter.com/bNQ3ax1e2y Babar Azam (@babarazam258) July 20, 2022

Although the visitors found themselves in a spot of bother after losing Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman and Hasan Ali in quick succession but Shafique showed great temperament to help Pakistan reach the target with four wickets in hand.

Prabath Jayasuriya was once again the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka as he returned with figures of 4 for 135 but the rest of the bowlers fell short by quite a margin. For Pakistan Mohammad Nawaz picked up a fifer as Yasir Shah was back among the wickets on his return to Test cricket.

The next Test is scheduled to be played on Sunday, July 24 2022 at the Galle International Stadium, Galle. Pakistan would eye a series win while Sri Lanka would look to level the series. The hosts were in a similar position against Australia after losing the first Test but came back brilliantly in the second Test that helped them to level the series.

Pakistan will be well aware of that fact and will possibly do everything to make sure that they don’t make the same mistake that were made by Australia.