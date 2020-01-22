India A made short work of New Zealand A’s 230-all out by chasing it down in just 29.1 overs to win the first unofficial ODI at Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln on Wednesday. In-form opener Prithvi Shaw top-scored for India A with a 35-ball 48 while the middle-order pair of Sanju Samson (39 off 21) and Suryakumar Yadav (35 off 18) hurtled their team towards the target in quick time.

New Zealand A made a solid start after being put in to bat with the opening pair of Rachin Ravindra and George Worker adding 51 runs in 9.4 overs. The partnership was broken by Mohammed Siraj when he had Worker caught for 14.

Ravindra missed out in his half-century by just a single when he holed out to Suryakumar in the 17th over becoming Vijay Shankar’s sole victim of the contest. Indian bowlers kept finding the breakthroughs even as the hosts struggled to stitch together big partnerships. Captain Tom Bruce registered the second-best score from his team with 47 off 55 while Cole McConchie remained unbeaten on 34 off 38.

Right-arm pacer Siraj was the pick of the India A bowlers with figures of 3/33 from 6.3 overs while Khaleel Ahmed and Axar Patel chipped in with a couple of wickets each.

In reply, Shaw, who received a maiden ODI call-up on Tuesday, made a statement with five fours and three sixes during his strokeful innings to set the base of what turned out to be a comfortable chase. Fellow opener Mayank Agarwal struck run-a-ball 29 with the pair adding 79 runs in just 9 overs.

Captain Shubman Gill (30 off 36) and Shankar (20 off 25) were more measured in their approach as India A took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The second match will be played on Friday at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Brief Scores: India A 231/5 in 29.3 overs (Prithvi Shaw 48, Sanju Samson 39, Suryakumar Yadav 35; James Neesham 2/25) beat New Zealand A 230 (Rachin Ravindra 49, Tom Bruce 47; Mohammed Siraj 3/33) by five wickets