India A were bowled out for 216 in their first innings against New Zealand A on Day 1 of their first Unofficial Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday. Shubman Gill and captain Hanuma Vihari struck half-centuries each while none of the remaining batsmen managed to cross 18. <p></p> <p></p>After being put in to bat, Jacob Duffy struck twice two leave India A in early trouble. Mayank Agarwal lasted nine deliveries before being caught by Will Young off Duffy for a duck. His opening partner Abhimanyu Easwaran managed eight runs before falling to Sean Solia. <p></p> <p></p>Priyank Panchal struck three fours in his 43-ball 18 before becoming Duffy's second victim. <p></p> <p></p>With their top-three blown away cheaply, Gill and Vihari counterattacked to repair the damage. Together they added 119 runs for the fourth wicket before being separated. <p></p> <p></p>Vihari scored 51 off 79 with eight fours before departing in the 41st over. Gill followed him back soon after hitting run-a-ball 83, an innings that featured nine fours and two sixes. <p></p> <p></p>Their departure triggered another collapse. <p></p> <p></p>From 153/3, they lost their final seven wickets for the addition of just 63 runs. Michael Rae was the pick of New Zealand A bowlers, finishing with 4/54 while Cole McConchie chipped in with 3/33. <p></p> <p></p>In reply, the hosts were batting on a solid 105/2 in 33 overs. Captain Hamish Rutherford and Will Young began solidly before Ishan Porel struck removing the former on 28. No. 3 Rachin Ravindra started well but missed out on his fifty by just three runs falling to Mohammed Siraj. <p></p> <p></p>At the close of play, Young was unbeaten on 28 while nightwatchman Aijaz Patel was batting on 1. <p></p> <p></p><em><strong>Brief Scores: New Zealand A</strong> 105/2 (Rachin Ravindra 47, Hamish Rutherford 38; Ishan Porel 1/31) in 33 overs trail <strong>India A</strong> 216 in 54.1 overs (Shubman Gill 83, Hanuma Vihari 51; Michael Rae 4/54) <strong>by 111 runs</strong></em>