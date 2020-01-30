India A were bowled out for 216 in their first innings against New Zealand A on Day 1 of their first Unofficial Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday. Shubman Gill and captain Hanuma Vihari struck half-centuries each while none of the remaining batsmen managed to cross 18.

After being put in to bat, Jacob Duffy struck twice two leave India A in early trouble. Mayank Agarwal lasted nine deliveries before being caught by Will Young off Duffy for a duck. His opening partner Abhimanyu Easwaran managed eight runs before falling to Sean Solia.

Priyank Panchal struck three fours in his 43-ball 18 before becoming Duffy’s second victim.

With their top-three blown away cheaply, Gill and Vihari counterattacked to repair the damage. Together they added 119 runs for the fourth wicket before being separated.

Vihari scored 51 off 79 with eight fours before departing in the 41st over. Gill followed him back soon after hitting run-a-ball 83, an innings that featured nine fours and two sixes.

Their departure triggered another collapse.

From 153/3, they lost their final seven wickets for the addition of just 63 runs. Michael Rae was the pick of New Zealand A bowlers, finishing with 4/54 while Cole McConchie chipped in with 3/33.

In reply, the hosts were batting on a solid 105/2 in 33 overs. Captain Hamish Rutherford and Will Young began solidly before Ishan Porel struck removing the former on 28. No. 3 Rachin Ravindra started well but missed out on his fifty by just three runs falling to Mohammed Siraj.

At the close of play, Young was unbeaten on 28 while nightwatchman Aijaz Patel was batting on 1.

Brief Scores: New Zealand A 105/2 (Rachin Ravindra 47, Hamish Rutherford 38; Ishan Porel 1/31) in 33 overs trail India A 216 in 54.1 overs (Shubman Gill 83, Hanuma Vihari 51; Michael Rae 4/54) by 111 runs