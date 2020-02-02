Continuing their rich vein of form in the longer format, Shubman Gill played a brilliant knock of unbeaten 204 runs against New Zealand A to help India A play out a draw in the first unofficial Test at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Sunday. Gill's sensational double hundred came on the final day of the Test match. <p></p> <p></p>Trailing the hosts' mammoth first innings total of 562/7 by 219 runs at the start of the fourth and final day of the match, India A finished the day with 448/3 as Gill (204*), Priyank Panchal (115) and skipper Hanuma Vihari (100*) starred with the bat. <p></p> <p></p>During his double century effort, the 20-year-old Gill, who is rated as one of the most talented next-gen stars, smashed 22 boundaries and four sixes. His partnership along with Vihari helped India A to come out of a precarious position and salvage a draw. <p></p> <p></p>In the first innings, India managed to score just 216 runs in the first innings when Gill emerged as the top-scorer for India A then as well. He played a solid knock of 83 runs. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Shubman Gill hits a monster six to bring up his 150 against NZA. India should take full advantage of rich form and give him chance against NZ in test matches. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NZAvsINDA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NZAvsINDA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/RealShubmanGill?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RealShubmanGill</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/BCCI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BCCI</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/cricketaakash?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cricketaakash</a> <a href="https://t.co/qM0wzRPkTJ">pic.twitter.com/qM0wzRPkTJ</a></p> <p></p> Susant (@SilliPoint) <a href="https://twitter.com/SilliPoint/status/1223793859911536642?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 2, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p>Last year, Gill scored a double century against West Indies A in the third unofficial Test of the three-match series. <p></p> <p></p>With that feat, he became the youngest Indian representative side to score a double century as he achieved the feat at the age of 19 years and 334 days. <p></p> <p></p>He broke the record of Gautam Gambhir who had scored 218 against Board President's XI against Zimbabwe in 2002 at the age of 20 years and 124 days.