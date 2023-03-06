'2 bottle Pepsi...': Jemimah Rodrigues' Family Comes Up With Hilarious Chant During WPL 2023 Game

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore both the franchisies are of the the best teams of inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL), but between their clash, the results turn out to be one-sided affair. After posting a massive scored of 223 runs riding on skipper Meg Lanning's 43-ball 72 and Shafali Verma's explosive 84 off 45, the Capitals bowlers were right on the money as the Bangalore side could only get 163.

USA bowler Tara Norris was one of the best bowlers of WPL, who show casted her talent for the Capitals taking her maiden five-wicket haul in T20 cricket as she ended up with the figures of 5/29.

During the match Jemimah Rodrigues entertained the crowd not only by scoring 15-ball 22*but by her groovy moves. During the match she starting dancing dancing on the songs that were playing in the stadium. The 22-year-old, was having the time of her life in her first-ever WPL game.

Even though Jemimah is playing for Delhi but she is surely a Bombay girl. Jemimah's family was in attendance too and made their presence felt. "2 bottle pepsi, Jemimah is sexy" yelled one of her elder brothers.

Jemimah posted the video herself on Instagram after the match, "What a start to the WPL for the @delhicapitals. Well done @meglanning7 @shafalisverma17 @tara_norris @kappie777. Also, I LOVE MY FAMILY."