Former India batsman and renowned commentator <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/Sanjay-Manjrekar">Sanjay Manjrekar</a> feels the year 2019 has been his worst as an analyst. Earlier this year, Manjrekar stirred controversy not once, but twice on air, making remarks at India allrounder <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/Ravindra-Jadeja">Ravindra Jadeja</a> and taking a pot shot against fellow commentator <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/Harsha-Bhogle">Harsha Bhogle</a>. As a result of it, Manjrekar even faced flak from fans and certain members of the cricketing fraternity. <p></p> <p></p>"I started this profession in 1997-1998, so it's been about 20-21 years. It's been the worst year for me as analyst and a commentator," Manjrekar told <em>ESPNCricinfo</em>. <p></p> <p></p>During the World Cup 2019, Manjrekar called Jadeja a "bits-and-pieces players", a term used to address items. Manjrekar made the remark after India decided to leave Jadeja out of their Playing XI and include him in just two matches. <p></p> <p></p>The allrounder later retaliated with a vicious tweet calling Manjrekar's commentary verbal diarrhoea, and even though Manjrekar praised Jadeja for his half-century knock during the semifinal against New Zealand, the former India batsman says he doesn't regret using the phrase since it's one that is commonly used for commentary. <p></p> <p></p>Once the Jadeja controversy cooled off, Manjrekar ran into trouble once again when during the Day-Night Test between India and Bangladesh, he was involved in a small on-air spat with Bhogle. With reference to visibility of the pink ball, Bhogle had advised that the ball undergo a post-mortem asking players if they had problems spotting the ball. To that, Manjrekar responded: "only you need to ask, Harsha, not us, who have played a fair bit of the game." <p></p> <p></p>"I want to get very serious about this," he said. "See, one thing I pride myself on is being professional and with that particular comment, it was me losing control and I was unprofessional, I was wrong and something that I regret... it was wrong of me. That is what really bothers me that I let my emotions get the better of me. Mostly being unprofessional and to an extent indecent as well. <p></p> <p></p>"It was wrong and I say that because it was unprofessional and the first thing that I did was I had apologised to the producer that I was working for that it was wrong."