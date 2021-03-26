A bunch of students attending the series opening first T20I between India and England has reportedly resulted in coronavirus outbreak at the prestigious Indian Institute of Management’s Ahmedabad (IIMA) campus with as many as 28 testing positive for the deadly virus. Fans were allowed the attend the first two games of the five-match series before Gujarat Cricket Association decided to organise the remaining games behind closed doors due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

According to a report in Ahmedabad Mirror, five students, who were among those to have watched the game (March 12) live at the Narendra Modi Stadium, tested positive for coronavirus on March 16. Following that, IIMA began conducting tests on people associated with the institute. The B-School has nearly 2,500 people including those living in its campus and who come to work from outside.

“We tested around 90 people on Thursday; results of the tests are expected on Friday,” an unnamed official was quoted as saying by the English daily. “After the surge in cases, we have become further stringent in implementing the Covid protocols. The food court within the campus only has takeaways. The mess has a seating arrangement that adheres to social distancing norms. Classes are completely online and no hybrid model of classes is allowed.”

However, PGP-2 students have alleged that the institute didn’t isolate the infected students nor did they bar them from appearing from offline exams on March 18-19 which has been cited as the major reason for the rise in cases.

IIMA, though, has rejected the claims as ‘a blatant lie’.

“We are cognisant that students have exams but their health and those of others on campus is the priority. Students who had/have tested positive are not allowed by the exam office to sit for the exam and are being given medical attention. Such students are given medical leave for the purposes of exams until they are given medical clearance. The Exam office will support the students in facilitating their exams once they have a medical fitness certificate,” the daily quoted an official as saying.