London: England have called up all-rounder Moeen Ali for the second Test against India that begins at Lord’s from Thursday. Ali, a left-handed batsman and an off-spinner had last played a Test in February during England’s tour of India. The 34-year-old joined the English Test squad on Tuesday afternoon and trained, confirmed the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

The Warwickshire player, who had been busy playing The Hundred may replace middle-order batsman Dan Lawrence, who couldn’t impress much with the bat in the first Test.

Moeen Ali has been recalled into England’s 18-man squad for the second Test against India.#ENGvIND | #WTC23 | Read on 👇https://t.co/dimUBrGWty ICC (@ICC) August 10, 2021

Ali, who has bowled match-winning spells against India in the past, is also being looked upon to provide rest to England’s pace bowling line-up.

The home side had played a four-pronged pace bowling attack in the first Test but did not have a fifth bowler to give the frontline bowlers a break.

Indian team departs for London for 2nd Test against England

The Indian Test team has departed for London, where it will play the second Test against England at Lord’s starting on August 12.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha, who did not play the first Test, posted a picture of himself with teammates Mohammed Shami, Cheteshwar Pujara and Mohammed Siraj in the bus on way to London.

“On way to #London from #Nottingham @cheteshwar1 @MdShami11 @mdsirajofficial @BCCI,” tweeted Saha along with the picture.

The first Test between the two teams had ended in a draw after the fifth and final day on Sunday was washed out due to rain.

England’s squad for 2nd Test: Joe Root (captain), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Mark Wood.