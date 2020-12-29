India have followed their Adelaide nightmare with a swift response in Melbourne, stitching together performances that combined in a win that will be remembered for ages. Several factors were pointed out why they will be outplayed and the fact they slipped to a new low in the series opener only strengthened the theory that Australia will inflict a series whitewash.

The predictions have now been laid to rest, for now with Ajinkya Rahane starring in a spectacular eight-wicket win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday as the tourists drew level at 1-1 in the four-match series.

Here we take a look at the five performances that helped India outclass top-ranked Australia

Rahane, the batsman

Rahane compiled a memorable century in the first innings, 12th of his Test career to help India take a sizeable lead. He scored 112 with 12 fours. Sure, the knock wasn’t blemish-free – he survived two dropped catches but that doesn’t diminish the value of his effort. In fact, batting legend Sunil Gavaskar went on to term his innings as “one of the most important hundreds in the history of Indian cricket.”

Rahane, the leader

Although he wasn’t new to the role (he led India in two Tests before, both resulting in wins), Rahane must have been under tremendous pressure considering he was leading a side that was just days before skittled for 36. Add to that, India were without several of their first-choice players. Virat Kohli was absent, Mohammed Shami got injured, Rohit Sharma was unavailable. Rahane changed the entire narrative with his calm demeanour and proactive captaincy. He took field with two spinners and two debutants. His field placements came in for much appreciation during the opening day as India bowled out Australia for 195. And then of course, there was the small matter of his hundred too. In the second innings as well, he didn’t relent and kept Australian under pressure. Magically, the Indian fielding also improved by several notches.

Sizzling Ashwin

In both the innings, Ravichandran Ashwin was pressed into action early on. In the first innings, he made an instant impact getting rid of Matthew Wade and Steven Smith. In the second too he beautifully set up Marnus Labuschagne who had started well. His breakthroughs were vital in keeping Australians on the backfoot. He finished with five wickets from the Test.

All-round Jadeja

Returning after recovering from concussion, Ravindra Jadeja made an instant impact. He bowled just five overs in the first innings but managed to take a wicket. He then combined with Rahane for a century stand and struck a half-century as well. In the second dig, he accounted for the stubborn Wade and Australia captain Tim Paine. Not to forget the impact he left with his electric fielding too.

The Debutants

India gave debuts to batsman Shubman Gill and fast bowler Mohammed Siraj. Both came out of the stern test with flying colours. Gill scored 45 braving the pace duo of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins and then in the second, played a fluent 35 not out in the chase of 70. Siraj was included ahead of Navdeep Saini and as the replacement of Shami. He finished with 5/77 and impressed with his ability to generate swing and bowl a tight line and length throghout.