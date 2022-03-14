Bridgetown (Barbados): England’s interim coach Paul Collingwood confirms that England fast bowler Mark Wood is likely to miss the second Test match against West Indies at Barbados while Ollie Robinson is recovering well and in all probability will take his place.

“He (Wood) is sore. The sensible option is to send him for a scan and see what he is going to be like for the rest of the series. He has not bowled in the second innings here (Antigua Test) so you would say it is unlikely he will feature in Barbados,” Collingwood was quoted as saying by the ICC.

“Ollie is looking pretty positive at the moment. His recovery has been excellent. The backroom staff has done a great job on Ollie and he bowled a couple of spells today (Sunday) and is getting the ball through really well so that is looking really positive,” added Collingwood.

The chief selector Desmond Haynes stated that the West Indies management has decided to go with the same set of 13 players for the second Test match in Barbados.

“It was a hard-fought first match in Antigua and we decided to stick with the same 13 players for the second match in Barbados,” Haynes said.

“(Nkrumah) Bonner demonstrated the way you should play, and we were very pleased with the way he played in the first innings and again in the second innings. It was a hard work for all the bowlers, and we were very happy with the way they stuck to the task,” he further said.

West Indies squad for second Test: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Veerasammy Permaul, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales.