3 Players Who Can Replace MS Dhoni As Captain If He Gets Ruled Out Of IPL 2023 Due To Knee Injury

MS Dhoni might not be availabe during the encounter against Rajasthan Royals on April 12 due to a knee injury.

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings faced Rajasthan Royals in the 17th match of the Indian Premier League(IPL) 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. CSK skipper MS Dhoni smashed 32 off just 17 balls. Although CSK went down against RR, Dhoni's performance stood out.

During the post match conference, CSK's head coach Stephen Fleming stated that captain MS Dhoni is "nursing a knee injury" which hindered his running between the wickets.

"He (Dhoni) is nursing a knee injury, which you can see in some of his movement, which is hindering him somewhat," Fleming said in the press conference after the match. "But still what you saw (against RR) is a great player for us. His fitness has always been very professional", he said.

Chennai will next face Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 17. There are chances that MS could miss the game as he was seen limping off post CSK's defeat.

Three players who can replace injured MS Dhoni as CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja: Former CSK skipper Jadeja, can be appointed as a captain once again, if Dhoni gets ruled out of the tournament. He is one of the most experience players in CSK set-up and is in his good form as well. In the last two matches he has picked up five wickets.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Ruturaj Gaikwad would be one of the first names to take over from MS Dhoni as the next Chennai Super Kings captain. Gaikwad has started off his Indian Premier League 2023 in riveting fashion, hitting back to back half-centuries in the first two matches.