The series is all level after India bounced back in Vizag thanks to brilliant centuries from their opening pair of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul and some outstanding bowling from hat-trick hero Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami.

India were forced to make one change with Deepak Chahar sitting out due to a back injury and gave ODI debut right-arm pacer Navdeep Saini. West Indies are unchanged.

Explaining his decision to bowl first, Kohli said,’Dew will be a factor, we played a match against England and defending 380 proved to be tough. It’s a good opportunity to bowl first on this pitch. The mindset needs to be right, we have won many Tests after losing the toss, the focus should be on the larger picture. Winning toss does give a advantage, but you can’t play reckless cricket.”

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard said, “…not exactly sure about how the pitch would behave. It’s a matter of assessing the pitch and playing good cricket. The batting has been fantastic, we have faltered at the back end of the innings when we bowl, we have stressed on the things we need to improve. Happy faces and everybody want to improve. Hopefully, the openers will set-up a good platform for the others to take it forward.”

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (captain), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell