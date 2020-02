3rd T20I: Morgan Fireworks Seals 2-1 Series Win For England in Centurion

Eoin Morgan equalled his own record for the fastest T20I fifty for England as he led them to a five-wicket win in a high-scoring thriller delivering a 2-1 series win over South Africa on Sunday. England overhauled the target of 223 with five deliveries to spare thanks to Morgan’s unbeaten 22-ball 57 after Jonny Bairstow (66) and Jos Buttler (57) set the base for a grandstand finish at Centurion.

With the series locked at one-all, the third and final T20I served as the series finale and South Africa posted a mammoth 222/6 to set England a stern challenge. The foundation for their strong finish was set by Temba Bavuma whose opening stand with captain Quinton de Kock set them off to a flying start after opting to bat first.

Bavuma scored 49 off 24 while De Kock struck 35 off 24 as they added 84 runs.

The tourists made a sort of a comeback with quick strikes that included the scalps of both the openers and No. 3 Rassie van der Dussen – two of those coming from allrounder Ben Stokes.

Heinrich Klaasen then struck four fours and as many sixes in his 33-ball 66 to put South Africa back on track for a 200-plus total before David Miller applied the finishing touches with an unbeaten 20-ball 35.

England lose opener Jason Roy in the second over but then the pair of Bairstow and Buttler negated the early advantage with their 91-run partnership for the second wicket. Having taken the score past the 100-run mark, Buttler fell in the 10th over.

Bairstow though continued but his departure in the 13th over allowed South Africa to tighten the screws.

With six overs remaining, England needed 76 to win and two new batsmen Morgan and Stokes had just arrived titling the balance little in favour of South Africa.

Morgan changed the equation with some sensational hitting with Stokes assisting him with 12-ball 22. Lungi Ngidi removed Stokes with the first delivery of the 19th over before Morgan hit him for back-to-back sixes to reach fifty off just 21 deliveries. He hit seven sixes in total.

England hit the winning boundary off the first delivery of the final over to finish their successful tour of South Africa.