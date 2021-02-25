England cricket team has taken the issue of controversial umpiring decisions during the opening day of the ongoing third Test against India in Ahmedabad with the match referee after stumps. England captain Joe Root and coach Chris Silverwood spoke to Javagal Srinath asking for consistency in the process of arriving at decisions.

The touring party was unhappy with two particular decisions that went against them. The first was of a low catch by Ben Stokes in the slips of Shubman Gill which, as a soft signal, was given out before being overturned by the third umpire C Shamshuddin after having watched the replay from one angle.

Then in the final over the day, a stumping appeal by Jack Leach against India opener Rohit Sharma was turned down with the TV umpire this time not using zoomer angle despite its availability. Both the calls left England team visibly frustrated with Root engaging in an animated conversation with the on-field umpires.

“The England captain and head coach spoke with the match referee after play,” an England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) spokesperson said in a statement. “The captain and head coach acknowledged the challenges the umpires faced and asked respectfully that in making any decisions there was consistency in the process. The match referee said the captain was asking the right questions of the umpires.”

Earlier, England opener Zak Crawley had also expressed his frustration at the umpiring calls. “When we batted, Jack had one where it didn’t quite carry and it seemed like they looked at it from five or six different angles. When we were fielding it seemed like they looked at it from one angle. That’s where the frustrations lie,” he Crawley had said during a virtual press conference.

“I can’t say whether they were out or not out, but I think the frustrations lie with not checking more thoroughly,” he added.

India were 99/3 in reply to England’s 112-all out on the opening day.