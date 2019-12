3rd Youth ODI: Priyam Garg Fifty Can't Prevent India Under19 From Losing Dead Rubber

A gritty half-century from captain Priyam Garg wasn’t enough to prevent India U19 from going down to South Africa by five wickets in the third and final Youth ODI at Buffalo Park in East London on Monday. An unbeaten 88 from Jonathan Bird helped South Africa chase down the 193-run target set by India after Achille Chloete and Pheko Moletsane had picked up two wickets each to keep the visitors under 200.

India, who had taken the series with back-to-back wins in the first two matches, were struggling at 42 for 3 with Chloete striking twice in two overs to remove openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and wicketkeeper Kumar Kushagra before Garg and Tilak Verma forged a 58-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Garh struck six fours during his 76-ball knock and but one their partnership was snapped and India were 4 for 100, it all went South.

Dhruc Jurel scored a 50-ball 22 which slowed the pace of the innings but India’s tail wagged as CT Rakshan, Vidyadhar Patil and Sushant Mishra combined to score six boundaries between themselves during the end of the innings which lifted India U19 to beyond 190.

South Africa were off to a patient start reaching 35 in eight overs before Jaiswal removed skipper Bryce Parsons. Opener Andrew Louw and Bird put on 49 runs for the second wicket before Akash Singh sent back the opener. India made it two wickets in two overs when Divyansh Saxena trapped Manje Levert for a three-ball duck, but Bird took the game away from the olpposition striking nine fours and a six during his unbeaten innings.

He formed a vital stand with Jack Lees before Jaiswal broke the partnership but Bird took South Africa U19 over the line with less than two overs to spare.

Brief Results: South Africa Under-19 193/5 (Jonathan Bird 88 not out, Andrew Louw 31; Yashasvi Jaiswal 2/40) beat India Under-19 192/8 (Priyam Garg 52, N Tilak Varma 25; Pheku Moletsane 2/36) by five wickets.