3TCricket Solidarity Cup 2020, Live Cricket Score And Updates

Cricket fans in South Africa will finally have something to cheer about as cricket finally resumes after the coronavirus-forced break. This is a one of a kind cricket match where three teams will lock horns in a 36-over match. The format is surely going to be something new for fans from all across the globe. Some of the biggest South African stars will participate in the match. The focus would be on star cricketers AB de Villiers and Quinton de Kock, who will also lead their respective sides.

FULL SQUADS

Mr D Food Kites: Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Jon-Jon Smuts, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje. Coach: Wandile Gwavu.

OUTsurance Kingfishers: Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Faf du Plessis, Thando Ntini, Gerald Coetzee, Glenton Stuurman, Tabraiz Shamsi. Coach: Mignon du Preez.

Takealot Eagles: AB de Villiers (captain), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi. Coach: Geoffrey Toyana.

3T Cricket RULES

In the first half, teams rotate from batting to bowling to the Dugout and the starting positions are determined by a draw

In the second half, teams bat in order of the highest scores in the first half and if scores are tied, the first half order is reversed

After the fall of the 7th wicket, the not-out batter continues to bat alone. The batter can only score in even numbers of runs and can only bat in the second half. If the 7th wicket falls in the first half, the team forfeits the remaining balls in the first half and the not-out batter resumes the innings in the second half

Each bowling team has the use of one new ball for their full 12 overs which is used for both opponents

A match can only be shortened by weather to 18, 24 or 30 overs in terms of a formula laid down by 3TC

Fans can catch all the cricketing action Live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports First, and Disney+ Hotstar on 18th July 2020 from 2 PM onwards.