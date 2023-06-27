New Delhi: The Netherlands star performer created history as the 32-year-old smashed 30 runs in the super over against West Indies. On Monday, The Dutch team faced two-time World Cup winner in the ICC Men's World Cup Qualifier match.

The Netherlands was asked to bat first in the super over when Beek produced one of the best batting efforts in the super over and smashed West Indies star bowler Jason Holder for 30 runs. With this performance, Beek created a world record for the most runs ever in the super over in an international match.

During his innings, Beek slammed three fours and three sixes, and his incredible efforts helped his side secure a 22-run win over the Caribbean. A video of his extraordinary performance in the Super over is going viral all over the internet.

Here is the video: