Netherlands star Logan Van Beek created history as he smashed West Indies Jason Holder For 30 Runs in a super over in the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier match.
New Delhi: The Netherlands star performer created history as the 32-year-old smashed 30 runs in the super over against West Indies. On Monday, The Dutch team faced two-time World Cup winner in the ICC Men's World Cup Qualifier match.
The Netherlands was asked to bat first in the super over when Beek produced one of the best batting efforts in the super over and smashed West Indies star bowler Jason Holder for 30 runs. With this performance, Beek created a world record for the most runs ever in the super over in an international match.
During his innings, Beek slammed three fours and three sixes, and his incredible efforts helped his side secure a 22-run win over the Caribbean. A video of his extraordinary performance in the Super over is going viral all over the internet.
In the normal match he scored 28 runs in 14 balls and was given the Man Of The Match award for his brilliant performance.
ICC Men's World Cup Qualifier Schedulde and Points table
Not just with the bat, Beek also made an impact with the ball as he came out to bowl in the super over and took two wickets to seal Netherlands place in the super 6 of the World Cup Qualifier points table.
With a win over the West Indies, Netherlands sits at number 2 in the points table of group A, while the West Indies are at number three. Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe are in the top two spots, as they have four points each.
Ireland will face UAE on June 27 at the Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo. On the other hand Sri Lanka will face Scotland on the same day at the Bulawayo Athletic Club, Bulawayo.
