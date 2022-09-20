T20 World Cup 2022 is set to be held on the home soil of defending Champion Australia. It is set to begin on October 16 and would stretch to November 13th. Teams are being part of some final bilateral series ahead of the huge tournament to prepare themselves.

Teams have announced their squads and would also have some magnificent young talent to watch out for this time around. A couple of them are gonna be part of their first World Cup. It would be the perfect opportunity for young players to get exposure in competitions of this level.

Here is a list of young players you need to Watch out for in the T20 World Cup 2022

5. Finn Allen New Zealand

The 23-years-old made his debut for New Zealand in 2021 and has represented the Black Caps in 13 T201 since then. He has scored 334 runs with an average of 25.69. Finn Allen has a good strike rate of 169.54 and has even smashed an international century that came against Scotland.

He would play in his first ever senior World Cup and would be looking forward to contribute as much as he can whenever he is provided with the opportunity. He has proven he got the temperament to play in the big leagues and a tournament this big would only allow him to improve and mold into a better players

4. Nassem Shah Pakistan

He made his test debut, when he was just 16 years old and competed against a team like Australia. He made his T20 International debut in the recent Asia Cup against Team and performed exceptionally well against all odds.

Naseem Shah was one of the most crucial assets for the Pakistan side in the absence of Shaheen Afridi and bagged 7 wickets in the 5 matches he played. He would be playing his first ever World Cup too and would be looking forward to performing his best.

3. Deepak Hooda India

The 27 years old made his debut early this year and has proved himself, whenever provided with an opportunity. He even became the fourth Indian batsman to smash a T201 century during a match against Ireland.

Deepak Hooda would be part of his first ever World Cup too and would have tons of opportunities to prove himself in the absence of India’s ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. He would be a crucial asset for the Indian lower middle order with the responsibility to give those final pumps to the innings.

2. Tim David – Australia

Tim David is set to make his second debut and this time for the Australian team. With names like David Warner, Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis out, Tim David is highly expected to make his Australian debut in the T20 series against Team India.

He has played all around the globe and has proved himself to be an exceptional T20 batter, He was even picked by Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2022 season for a huge purse. Tim David can be a crucial middle order batter for the Ozs.

1. Arshdeep Singh – India

Arshdeep is also set to play his first ever World Cup but has been an important bowling asset for Team India in the shortest format of the game. His performance in Asia Cup was really commendable and and he performed exceptionally even when he was given the responsibility to bowl the last over.

He would be one of the players to look out for in the World Cup and series before them. The exposure he received from the Asia Cup would have only made him better. Arshdeep would also be looking forward to prove himself as a match winner for Team India in the shortest format of the game.