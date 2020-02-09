India U-19 cricket team captain Priyam Garg praised the fight shown by his team in defence of a low total after they were bowled out for 177 by Bangladesh in the ICC U-19 World Cup final on Saturday. Bangladesh went on to successfully chase a revised target of 170 after brief rain-break to secure their first ever world title win at any level of cricket.

India won all their matches en route to the final and in imposing fashion beating the likes of Australia in the quarters and Pakistan in the semi-finals.

“It’s a bad day, but our boys fought really well,” Garg said at the post match presentation. “Even with such a low total, we made it difficult for them, and I would like to thank my team for that.”

Bangladesh won a crucial toss and rightly opted to bowl first and soon it was clear why they had done so. India lost opener Divyansh Saxena in the seventh over after crawling to 9 in 6.3 overs. Tournament’s leading run-getter Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored with 88 as only three of their batsmen registered scores in double-digits.

“The biggest factor was the toss, because the wicket was a bit damp,” Garg said on the importance of the toss. “We had a good start, and we should have got to at least 210-220. That would have been a much better score.”

However, Indian bowlers, led by spinner Ravi Bishnoi (4/30) didn’t allow Bangladesh an easy way, reducing them to 85/5 at one stage. However, they recovered through Parvez Hossain Emon who battled cramps to score 47 while their captain Akbar Ali showed nerves of steel under sustained pressure from India to remain unbeaten on 43 to guide his team over the line.

“I don’t think we could have done much different. For 178, we responded really well, and we lost this because we didn’t bat well enough. That’s about it. We enjoyed the World Cup. We played a series here too, and this was enjoyable too,” he said.