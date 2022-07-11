A Harsha Bhogle Mimic, 5 Cameras & Walkie-Talkies: How 21 Labourers Almost Pulled Off An Incredible Fake IPL

<strong>Fake IPL Busted In Gujarat:</strong> The stage was set by 21 farm labourers and unemployed youths in a remote farm at <strong>Molipur village of Mehsana district</strong> in Gujarat by not just creating a fake <strong>Indian Premier League (IPL)</strong> but also making it look so real that punters in the <strong>Russian cities of Tver, Voronezh and Moscow</strong> were induced into placing bets for the matches that were broadcasted live in a <strong>Youtube channel</strong> called "IPL" for close to a fortnight, according to a report in <em>TOI</em>. <p></p> <p></p>The league had reached the quarter-final stage before the organisers were nabbed by the cops. So far, the <strong>Mehsana police</strong> have arrested four people involved in orchestrating the 'Indian premier cricket league' and are also looking at the hawala channel used to keep this audacious act alive. <p></p> <p></p><strong>What Made the FAKE IPL Look So Real?</strong> <p></p><ul> <p></p> <li>The organisers took turns wearing jerseys of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT) in an attempt to make it look as real as possible.</li> <p></p> <li>Posed as umpires and used walkie-talkies to orchestrate the unthinkable in front of five HD cameras.</li> <p></p> <li>The audience in Russia fell for the bait as sound effects of crowd noise were downloaded from the internet to make it look as bona fide as possible.</li> <p></p> <li>A commentator from Meerut was hired who could mimic Harsha Bhogle to remove all doubts if anybody had any by that stage along with setting up a telegram channel for the punters to bet their roubles.</li> <p></p></ul> <p></p>A person identified as <strong>Shoeb Davda</strong> was the chief organiser of the con game, who had lived in <strong>Russia</strong> for a period of <strong>eight months</strong> and worked there in a pub famous for taking bets. "Shoeb hired the farm of <em>Ghulam Masih</em> and installed halogen lights there. He readied <em>21 farm labourers</em>, promising them <em>Rs 400</em> per match. Next, he hired cameramen and bought t-shirts of <strong>IPL teams</strong>," confirmed by police official <strong>Bhavesh Rathod</strong>, as per the TOI report. <p></p> <p></p>Shoeb was almost able to pull off the fake IPL by teaming up with <strong>Asif Mohammed</strong>, who he had met in Russia while working in the pub. Asif was the mind behind setting up the fake league, who had introduced the <strong>Russian punters</strong> to the game of cricket. <p></p> <p></p>After returning from Russia in Molipur, Shoeb hired<strong> Sadiq Davda, Saqib, Saifi and Mohammed Kolu</strong> to pose as umpires in the fake IPL matches. <p></p> <p></p>"Shoeb would take live bets over the Telegram channel. He would instruct Kolu, the umpire, over a walkie-talkie to signal fours and sixes. Kolu communicated the same to the batsman and the bowler. Acting on the instructions, the bowler would deliver a slow ball, enabling the batsman to hit it for a four or a six," Rathod further added. <p></p> <p></p>The orchestrators of the fake IPL league were nabbed when the first installment of bets of <strong> 3 lakhs from Russia</strong> were delivered. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;