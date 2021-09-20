New Delhi: India skipper Virat Kohli will step down as the captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after the ongoing season. While this may have come as a surprise to many but by his own admission, it is a well-thought-out move that will help Kohli to concentrate on his batting.

Kohli took over the captaincy of RCB from former New Zealand spinner Daniel Vettori in 2013 and have led them in 132 matches so far. RCB have had a dismal run in the IPL, having failed to qualify to the business end of the tournament since 2011 where they lost in the final to Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

RCB has won 62 of the 132 matches captained by Kohli and lost 66 with 4 ending as no result.

Kohli has scored 4674 runs at an average of 43.27 as captain with an impressive strike rate of 134.11. With 38 fifties and 5 hundreds to his name, Kohli has had a pretty good run with the bat for RCB since taking over the reins from Vettori.

“This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me,” the 32-year-old had said on Saturday.

This announcement comes a week after Kohli decided to step down as the skipper of the Indian T20 team after the World Cup in UAE scheduled to take place in almost a month’s time. It would now be interesting to see who takes over from Kohli with the mega-auction all set to take place next year.