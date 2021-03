AA vs PP Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips Bihar T20 Cup Semifinal 1: Check Fantasy 11 Tips & Predicted 11s For Today’s Match March 25, Thursday 2:00 PM IST

AA vs PP Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips Bihar T20 Cup Semifinal 1: Check Fantasy 11 Tips & Predicted 11

Angika Avengers vs Patna Pilots Dream11 Team Prediction Bihar T20 2021 Semifinal 1 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s AA vs PP at Urja Stadium, Patna: The first semifinal of the Bihar T20 competition has been scheduled to be played today between Angika Avengers and Patna Pilots.

Angika Avengers vs Patna Pilots Dream11 Team Prediction Bihar T20

TOSS: The Bihar T20 match toss between Angika Avengers and Patna Pilots will take place at 1:30 PM (IST) – March 25 in India.

Time: 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Urja Stadium, Patna

AA vs PP My Dream11 Team

Shaseem Rathore (captain), Mangal Mahrour (vice-captain), Ashwini Kumar, Sraman Nigrodh, Sufian Alam, Surya Vansham, Sakibul Gani, Ashutosh Aman, Rahul Kumar, Mohit Kumar, Gaurav Kumar Gaya

AA vs PP Probable Playing XIs

Angika Avengers: Ashutosh Aman, Ashwini Kumar, Gaurav Kumar Gaya, Keshav Kumar, Nishant Kumar, Niku Kumar, Rahul Kumar, Raju Kr, Sarfaraz Ashraf, Utkarsh Bhaskar, Sufian Alam

Patna Pilots: Akash Raj, Animesh Kumar, Mangal Mahrour, Sakibul Gani, Shaseem Rathore, Sraman Nigrodh, Bhaskar Dubey, Mohit Kumar-II, Surya Vansham, Rashmikant Ranjan, Samar Quadri

AA vs PP Full Squads

Angika Avengers: Murari Kumar, Vibhooti Bhaskar, Viveek Kumar, Ashwini Kumar, Ashutosh Kumar, Gaurav Kumar Gaya, Gautam Yadav, Krishna Ojha, Rahul Kumar, Suraj Kashyap, Viveek Singh, Abhishek Babu, Amarjeet Rai, Aryan Raj, Keshav Kumar, Niku Kumar, Nishant Kumar, Raju Kr, Sarfaraz Ashraf, Utkarsh Bhaskar, Ashutosh Aman, Gaurav Bhagalpur, Kumar Sahaj

Patna Pilots: Abhishek Kumar, Bhaskar Dubey, Mohit Kumar-II, Surya Vansham, Baljeet Singh, Divyansh Raj, Himanshu Singh, Rashmikant Ranjan, Samar Quadri, Shishir Saket, Akash Raj, Animesh Kumar, Ankush Raj, Ashwani Kumar, Mangal Mahrour, Sachin Kumar, Sakibul Gani, Shaseem Rathore, Sraman Nigrodh, Vijay Bharti

