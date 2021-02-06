AA vs WF Dream11 Tips And Predictions Dream11 Super Smash T20

Auckland Aces vs Wellington Firebirds Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 Super Smash T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s AA vs WF at Eden Park Outer Oval: In match no. 30 of Dream11 Super Smash T20 tournament, Wellington Firebirds will take on Auckland Aces at the Eden Park Outer Oval on Sunday. The Dream11 Super Smash T20 AA vs WF match will start at 4:10 AM IST – February 7. Auckland Aces are having a disastrous tournament so far. They have won only two of their nine matches and are at the penultimate position on the points table. This will be a dead rubber for the Aces as they are already out of contention for the playoffs. Wellington Firebirds, on the other hand, have had a fantastic tournament so far. They have won eight of their nine matches and lead the points table. The Firebirds have already qualified for the championship game. They will look to pick up a win from this game before heading to the final.

TOSS: The Dream11 Super Smash T20 toss between Wellington Firebirds and Auckland Aces will take place at 3.45 AM IST.

Time: 4:10 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park Outer Oval.

AA vs WF My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Devon Conway, Ben Horne

Batsmen Finn Allen (C), Michael Bracewell, Robert O’Donnell, Mark Chapman (VC)

All-rounders Sean Solia, Glenn Phillips

Bowlers Logan van Beek, Hamish Bennett, Ben Sears

AA vs WF Probable Playing XIs

Auckland Aces: Robert O’ Donnell, Mark Chapman, Danru Ferns, Ben Horne, Kyle Jamieson, Louis Delport, Glenn Phillips, Sean Solia, Will Somerville, Ross Ter Braak, Will O’Donnell.

Wellington Firebirds: Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Troy Johnson, Ben Sears, Logan Van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Devon Conway, Jimmy Neesham.

AA vs WF Squads

Auckland Aces: Graeme Beghin, Jamie Brown, Mark Chapman, Louis Delport, Danru Ferns, Ben Horne, Ben Lister, Matt McEwan, Colin Munro, Robbie O’Donnell, Will O’Donnell, Glenn Phillips, Ollie Pringle, Sean Solia, Will Somerville, Ross ter Braak, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill and Kyle Jamieson.

Wellington Firebirds: Finn Allen, Hamish Bennett, Jakob Bhula, Michael Bracewell, Fraser Colson, Andrew Fletcher, Jamie Gibson, Lauchie Johns, Troy Johnson, Iain McPeake, Ollie Newton, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Michael Snedden, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Tom Blundell, Devon Conway and Jimmy Neesham.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ WF Dream11 Team/ AA Dream11 Team/ Wellington Firebirds Dream11 Player List/ Auckland Aces Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Dream11 Super Smash T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.