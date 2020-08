AAD vs FPV Dream11 Team Prediction Emirates D10 Tournament: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips For Ajm

AAD vs FPV Emirates D10 Tournament: Captain And Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips For Ajman Alubond vs Fujairah Pacific Ventures T10 Match, Probable XIs at ICC Stadium at 07.30 PM IST July 30:

With cricket resuming slowly but surely, Emirates D10 League 2020 is next and it starts on 24 July in UAE at two UAE venues, the ICC Academy Ground and Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Six teams will take part in the two-week tournament. Each team will face each other twice to secure the top 4 spots. These four teams will then lock horns in playoffs, similar to IPL format.

TOSS – The toss between Ajman Alubond and Fujairah Pacific Ventures will take place at 7 PM (IST).

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai Cricket Stadium

My Dream11 Team

S Sandeep, A Shakoor, Chirag Suri (VICE CAPTAIN), Muhammad Usman, Khalid Mahmood, Graeme Cremer, Ghulam Farid, Hamad Arshad, Ameer Hamza, Q Anwar, A Manan, S Singh

Probable XI

Ajman Alubond: Abdul Shakoor (WK), Sandy Sandeep, Anand Kumar, Amjad Gul-Khan, Syed-Haider Shah, Safeer Tariq, Saqib Manshad, Sapandeep Singh, Zawar Farid, Ali Mirza, Hamad Arshad

Fujairah Pacific Ventures: Hamdan Tahir (WK), Iqrar Shah, Muhamad Kaleem, Laqman Hazrat, Basil Hameed, Waseem Muhammad, Asif Khan, Ali Shan-Sharafu, Rishab Muhkerjee, Sheraz Piya, Jash Giyanani

SQUADS

Ajman Alubond (AAD): Adnaan Khan, Faisal Amin, Fahad Nawaz, Imran Haider, Umar Hafeez, Fahad Tariq, Mohammad -Rashid, Faizan Sheikh, Usman Munir, Rahman Gull, Fahad Al Hashmi

Fujairah Pacific Ventures (FPV): Hamdan Tahir, Iqrar Shah, Muhamad Kaleem, Laqman Hazrat, Basil Hameed, Waseem Muhammad, Asif Khan, Ali Shan-Sharafu, Rishab Muhkerjee, Sheraz Piya, Jash Giyanani, Maroof Merchant, Sanchit Sharma, Hassan Khalid

