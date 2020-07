AAD vs SBK Dream11 Predictions And Team News, Emirates D10 Tournament: Ajman Alubond vs Sharjah Bukhatir XI Full Squads And Fantasy Tips July 30, 11:30 PM IST

AAD vs SBK Dream11 Predictions And Team News, Emirates D10 Tournament: Ajman Alubond vs Sharjah Bukhatir X

AAD vs SBK Dream11 Team And Picks

AAD vs SBK Dream11 Tips Picks: The contest between Ajman Alubond (AAD) and Fujairah Pacific Ventures (FPV) on July 29 (Wednesday) was won by the Pacific Ventures. Chasing 117, the Pacific Ventures got to the target with nine wickets and 22 balls remaining. Waseem Muhammad smashed 73 off just 24 deliveries for the winners. His innings was studded with eight sixes and three fours.

Ajman Alubond vs Sharjah Bukhatir XI Toss Time: 11:00 PM IST

AAD vs SBK Match Start Time: 11:30 PM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Cricket Ground, Dubai

AAD vs SBK My Dream11 Team

S Sandeep, A Shakoor, U Ali (c), S Manshad, S Singh, C Rizwan (vc), R Mani, A Anwaar, S Ramesh, G Gopalakrishnan, N Aziz

Ajman Alubond vs Sharjah Bukhatir XI Full Squads

AAD: Abdul Shakoor, Ali Mirza, Ameer Hamza, Amjad Gul Khan, Anand Kumar, Asif Mumtaz, Omer Farooq, Safeer Tariq, Nasir Aziz, Sandeep Sandy, Sapandee Singh, Saqib Manshad, Shareef Asadullah, Syed Haider Shah, Hamad Arshad, Mohammad Azhar, Zawar Farid

SBK: Ali Anwar, Ansh Tandon, Rizwan CP, Syam Ramesh, Hafeez Rahman, Hazrat Bilal, Junaid Shamzu, Khalid Shah, Fayyaz Ahmad, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Muhammad Farooq, Nathan Shibu, Renjith Mani, Tahir Latif, Umair Ali