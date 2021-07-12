New Delhi: Former India opener Aakash Chopra claims that it will be a tough call for the Team India management to choose between Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav as their no.4 batsman for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The All India Selection Committee has to make some big calls to chose India’s squad for the mega T20 tournament after Sri Lanka series. The 2021 T20 World will start from October 17 as the tournament has been shifted to the UAE and Oman from India.

With the emergence of several players through the Indian Premier League, the selectors need to make some tough calls. Chopra feels that even selectors are not in a position to pick the no.4 at the moment.

“This is a very very tough question whom you will like to pick. I am not in a position now, and I don’t think even the selectors are in a position to take that call,” Chopra said on his Youtube channel.

The cricketer turned commentator discussed Team India batting order for the WC and said only the no.4 slot is left to get fixed.

“If Rahul and Rohit open and Kohli plays at No.3, you play Hardik and Rishabh Pant at No.5 or No.6 or the other way around, then you have got Ravindra Jadeja followed by Washington Sundar. So, only one slot is left and that is No.4. So Shreyas or Suryakumar at No.4, it is a tough call.”

Chopra feels Iyer will have an edge over Surya due to his greater experience but the Mumbai Indians batsman also had a chance if performed well in the Sri Lanka series.

“You will tilt towards Shreyas Iyer only because he has the greater experience, he has already performed well in the ODI team and is also the captain of his team. If he does well in the IPL, you might just go with him, to begin with.”

“But if Suryakumar Yadav does very well in the six matches now and the IPL also complements that, then you will have to go with Suryakumar Yadav. It’s a lovely dilemma. I can’t pick a player at this point because both are good and have the ability to play better than run-a-ball and have the requisite experience of T20 cricket. So maybe just go by current form,” he said.