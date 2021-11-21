Delhi: India’s premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin’s form in T20 cricket has once again sparked a debate around his utility as a bowler in the limited-overs format. After being sidelined for more than four years from ODI and T20I cricket – Ashwin roared back into Team India’s white-ball setup with some noteworthy performances in the world’s most popular domestic T20 tournament – IPL. Ashwin was included in the Indian cricket team squad for the recently-concluded T20 World Cup 2021 when all-rounder Washington Sundar was ruled out due to injury. Since then, the 35-year-old spinner has not looked back – picking up nine wickets in the five T20Is he has played.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra believes Ravi Ashwin is doing nothing different than what he has done in the past upon his comeback to the Team India’s T20I side. Sharing his views on his YouTube channel, Chopra reflected on Ashwin’s supposed turnaround in the shortest format of the game. “Ashwin has been phenomenal in the last five games, if we see from the Afghanistan match to the second T20I. He has played five consecutive matches, has been economical every time and taken wickets every time. Everyone is asking how Ashwin has turned it around? But he hasn’t rediscovered anything,” Chopra said.

The Delhi-born batter also mentioned that Ashwin has always performed in the cash-rich Indian Premier League in the past seasons and is a four-over bank for any team. “He had not gone anywhere, you had not picked him. If you see any one year in the last eight to ten years, when was Ashwin hit in the IPL? He plays 14 matches, he is a four-over bank. He was a four-over bank when he was dropped as well.

“There have been three IPLs in between, he was a four-over bank there as well. He never gives more than 25-30 runs in his four overs, once in a while everyone gets hit, and he takes wickets as well,” the 44-year-old Chopra added.

The well-known Hindi commentator also pointed out that Ashwin is a bowler who can bowl in the different phases of the game. “He bowls in different phases of the game – with the new ball, in the middle and can bowl even till the 15th or 16th over. He is not doing anything exceptional, the guile and quality he has. Just the experience is coming to the fore.”

He concluded by stating that Ashwin’s excellent performances have not taken him by surprise. Please don’t be surprised, I am not at all surprised that why Ashwin is doing so well,” Chopra signed off.