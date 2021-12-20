New Delhi: A day after the Indian board named KL Rahul as the vice-captain for the upcoming Test against South Africa over Ajinkya Rahane on Sunday, ex-India opener Aakash Chopra has reacted to the move. Chopra reckons with the move, the management has ensured they will not have a loss of face if Rahane is not picked for the first Test.

Chopra said on his YouTube channel: “KL Rahul has been appointed vice-captain of the Indian Test team. Rahane has lost that designation. I think the doors have been opened that if you don’t want to play him in the first match, there will be no loss of face.”

Chopra recalled when the management backed Rahane over Rahul and made him the captain when both Rohit and Kohli were not there. He added: “Rohit is not there, he has become the designated vice-captain of the Indian Test team. But when Rohit was not available and Virat Kohli was not there, you made Rahane the captain, Rahul was part of the team but Rahane was the captain and not Rahul. After that Rahul got injured and Suryakumar came into the team.”

The ex-India opener also reckoned given Rahane’s current form he does not fit in the XI. As per Chopra, the top six are – Rahul, Mayank, Pujara, Kohli, Iyer, and Pant.

India has never won a Test series in South Africa and hence it is a chance for Kohli and his India to rewrite history. With no Faf du Plessis and AB de Villiers, fans and plaudits reckon this is India’s best opportunity to win.