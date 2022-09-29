New Delhi: Pakistan debutant Aamir Jamal displayed experience beyond his years by producing a brilliant final over to help his side clinch a narrow six-run T20I victory over England in Karachi on Wednesday.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam entrusted Jamal to bowl the final over of the match in what was his first international appearance and the 26-year-old held his nerve to defend 15 runs against stand-in England captain Moeen Ali.

Nerves of steel! ? Debutant Aamir Jamal stars with a remarkable last over ?#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/tsZ1KQtg9v Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 28, 2022

Jamal was pinpoint with his wide yorker as Moeen managed just eight runs from the debutant’s final six deliveries as Pakistan moved ahead 3-2 in the seven-match series. The hosts score of 145 was the lowest total ever defended by any side in a T20I in Pakistan and Jamal’s performance at the death was a major reason behind the victory.

Moeen was full of praise for the bowling all-rounder who collected figures of 1/13 from two overs and believes he has a big future in the game. “It was a very good last over and you can’t take anything away from him,” Moeen said after the match.

“I was just hoping he missed the wide yorker … like the one I got hold of (and hit for six on the third delivery of the final over).

“With the wet ball and the ball probably being out of shape and him on his debut and nervous … he bowled really well and sometimes you have just got to give it to him.”

The sixth and penultimate game of the series is once again in Lahore on Friday, before the final match at the same venue on Sunday. Pakistan then travel to New Zealand for four warm-up matches and a further two games in Australia ahead of their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup against arch-rival India at the MCG in Melbourne on October 23.