Several Pakistan cricketers, including Shadab Khan, Shan Masood, and Shaheen Afridi recently got married, however, skipper Babar Azam continues to be the most eligible bachelor. There are reports that Babar is engaged to his cousin but the batter has decided to keep mum on the issue.

During the PSL press conference ahead of the match between Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars, Babar was once again quizzed about his marriage and he came up with a hilarious reply.

"Aap kaptaan hai. Aapke saare ladko ki shaadiya ho rahi hai aur aapka baal safed hota jaa raha hai. Toh aapka kab iraada hai shaadi ka? (You are the captain. All of your players are getting married, and your hair is also turning grey. So when are you planning to get married?)," asked the journalist.

Babar, who was surprised by the question, gave a hilarious reply that left everyone in splits.

"Safed age ki wajah se nahi, shuru se hai safed. Yeh nahi ki shaadi ke liye ho rahi hai. Dekhiye, jab time aayega tab ho jaayega. Time ka wait main bhi kar raha hu, aap bhi karein (My hair was always white, and it is not because I am thinking about marriage. See, when the time is right, marriage will happen. I am waiting for the time to come, and you should wait too.)."

Meanwhile, Babar Azam's Peshawar Zalmi has blown hot and cold in the PSL so far. The team is placed fourth on the points table with two wins and as many losses in four games.