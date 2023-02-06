Aapka Saaya Hamesha Mere Saath Hoga: Sachin Tendulkar Pens Down Emotional Message On Lata Mangeshkar's Death Anniversary
On this day last year, legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away in Mumbai. Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar shared a portion of her song "Mera Saaya" from the movie to tribute her first death anniversary.
New Delhi: On this day last year, legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away in Mumbai. Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar shared a portion of her song "Mera Saaya" from the movie to tribute her first death anniversary. "It's been one year since you left us, Lata didi. Par aapka saaya hamesha mere saath hoga" [But your presence will always be there]," the God of Cricket wrote in his tweet.
Tendulkar used to refer to Lata Mangeshkar as "Lata Tai," which means "elder sister" in Marathi. The two of them were very close to one another. Tendulkar's batting was really loved by the legendary singer. After Sachin announced his decision to retire from international cricket in 2013, she even expressed her sadness. "I cannot tell you how bad I felt when I first heard he had decided to retire. It was a terrible feeling. But with time I have come to terms with it. No one can continue forever. Even a great like Sachin can't. I thought he could well have played on a little more but this is entirely his call. If he feels this is the best time I'd respect his decision and go with him. But yes I do feel terrible to think he will not play cricket again," Lata said on Tendulkar's retirement.
Main agar bichhad bhi jaunKabhi mera gham na karna Mera pyaar yaad karke kabhi aankh nam na karna Tu jo mud ke dekh lega Mera saaya saath hoga Tu jahan jahan chalega Mera saaya saath hoga It's been one year since you left us, Lata didi. Par aapka saaya hamesha mere saath hoga! pic.twitter.com/NZnhhgZ4eQ Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 6, 2023
Also Read
- Aapka Saaya Hamesha Mere Saath Hoga: Sachin Tendulkar Pens Down Emotional Message On Lata Mangeshkar's Death Anniversary
- IND Vs AUS Test: Virat Kohli, Steve Smith Eyeing To Surpass Huge Records Of Legends Sachin Tendulkar And Ricky Ponting
- Watch: Teenage Bhvneshwar Kumar's Best Ranji Trophy Final Moment As He Sends Sachin Tendulkar Back On Duck
- 3 Records Virat Kohli Can Break During The Upcoming India-Australia Test Series
- Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar To Felicitate U19 Women's T20 World Cup Winning Team
Also Read More News ›
- Aapka Saaya Hamesha Mere Saath Hoga: Sachin Tendulkar Pens Down Emotional Message On Lata Mangeshkar's Death Anniversary
- IND Vs AUS Test: Virat Kohli, Steve Smith Eyeing To Surpass Huge Records Of Legends Sachin Tendulkar And Ricky Ponting
- Watch: Teenage Bhvneshwar Kumar's Best Ranji Trophy Final Moment As He Sends Sachin Tendulkar Back On Duck
- 3 Records Virat Kohli Can Break During The Upcoming India-Australia Test Series
- Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar To Felicitate U19 Women's T20 World Cup Winning Team
LIVE SCOREBOARD
South Africa Vs England Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
01 Feb 2023 16:30 IST | 11:00 GMT
England beat South Africa by 59 runs
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 3rd T20I - T20
01 Feb 2023 19:00 IST | 13:30 GMT
India beat New Zealand by 168 runs
South Africa Vs England Live Cricket Score - 2nd ODI - ODI
29 Jan 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
South Africa beat England by 5 wickets
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 2nd T20I - T20
29 Jan 2023 19:00 IST | 13:30 GMT
India beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
Advertisement
COMMENTS