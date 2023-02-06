Aapka Saaya Hamesha Mere Saath Hoga: Sachin Tendulkar Pens Down Emotional Message On Lata Mangeshkar's Death Anniversary

On this day last year, legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away in Mumbai. Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar shared a portion of her song "Mera Saaya" from the movie to tribute her first death anniversary.

New Delhi: On this day last year, legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away in Mumbai. Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar shared a portion of her song "Mera Saaya" from the movie to tribute her first death anniversary.

"It's been one year since you left us, Lata didi. Par aapka saaya hamesha mere saath hoga" [But your presence will always be there]," the God of Cricket wrote in his tweet.

Tendulkar used to refer to Lata Mangeshkar as "Lata Tai," which means "elder sister" in Marathi. The two of them were very close to one another. Tendulkar's batting was really loved by the legendary singer. After Sachin announced his decision to retire from international cricket in 2013, she even expressed her sadness.

"I cannot tell you how bad I felt when I first heard he had decided to retire. It was a terrible feeling. But with time I have come to terms with it. No one can continue forever. Even a great like Sachin can't. I thought he could well have played on a little more but this is entirely his call. If he feels this is the best time I'd respect his decision and go with him. But yes I do feel terrible to think he will not play cricket again," Lata said on Tendulkar's retirement.

