Aaron Finch Announces Retirement From T20Is, Ends An Illustrious Career As Australian Cricketer

Veteran Australia cricketer Aaron Finch has announced retirements from the T20Is which brings an end to his illustrious career as an Australia cricketer. Finch, who announced retirement from ODIs last year, was leading the T20I team but with T20 World Cup fair way away, this move doesn't come as a surprise.

Finch led Australia to their first T20 World Cup in 2021, defeating New Zealand in the final.

"Realising that I won't be playing on until the next T20 World Cup in 2024, now is the right moment step down and give the team time to plan and build towards that event," Finch said.

"I'd like to thank my family, especially my wife Amy, my team-mates, Cricket Victoria, Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association for their support to allow me to play the game I love at the highest level. I also want to say a huge thank you to all the fans who have supported me throughout my international career.

"Team success is what you play the game for and the maiden T20 World Cup win in 2021 and lifting the ODI World Cup on home soil in 2015 will be the two memories I cherish the most.

"To be able to represent Australia for 12 years and play with and against some of the greatest players of all time has been an incredible honour."

Finch will go down as one of Australia's best white-ball cricketers. He was a gun player in T20Is and leaves as Australia's highest run-scorer in the men's T20Is with 3120 runs at an average of 34.28 and a strike-rate of 142.53. His high score of 172, made against Zimbabwe in 2018, is the highest T20I innings of all-time .