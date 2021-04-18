Royal Challengers Bangalore star batsman AB de Villiers claims that he is ‘absolutely interested’ to make an international comeback. De Villiers said that he will talk with South Africa head coach Mark Boucher towards the end of the IPL. The speculations surrounding ABD’s return to the international wicket has been going around since 2020 as he has shown interest in representing South Africa again in T20 World Cup, which held in India in October-November this year.

The former Proteas captain is in sensational form in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. In the Sunday clash against KKR, he smashed 34-ball 76 runs to play a key role in RCB’s win.

“If I can slot in, it will be fantastic,” de Villiers said after the match-winning knock against Kolkata Knight Riders.

The prolific batsman added he will be fine with it even if he is not able to make a comeback.

However, De Villiers said South Africa have to get the best 15 together for T20 World Cup and he is interested in it regarding his form and fitness.

“I am absolutely interested, with regards to my form, my fitness, we have to get the best 15 together, we will plan accordingly. I am speaking with Boucher towards the end of IPL,” he added.

On Friday, Boucher had hinted at de Villiers’ possible international comeback.

Boucher, a former South Africa wicketkeeper-batsman, has also revealed about the conversation he had with the RCB star ahead of the IPL 2021.

“I did chat to him before he went to the IPL,” Boucher had said.

“The conversation is still very much open. AB being the person he is, he wanted to perform very well at the IPL, to prove to himself and everyone else that he is still a very key figure in world cricket and could dominate at that level,” Boucher had said.

In May 2018, de Villiers had announced his retirement from international cricket. He played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is before announcing his surprise retirement.