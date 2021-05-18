New Delhi: Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers has decided not to come out of retirement ahead of South Africa’s tour of the West Indies. There were reports suggesting that the South African might come out of retirement to help the Proteas in their campaign to win the T20 World Cup. Cricket South Africa on Tuesday ruled out any such developement as discussions with the former wicket-keeper batsman seems to have fallen through.

“Discussions with AB de Villiers have concluded with the batsman deciding once and for all, that HIS RETIREMENT WILL REMAIN FINAL,” tweeted Cricket South Africa.

De Villiers looked in his elements in the now postponed Indian Premier League 2021 playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore and seemed like he is well on his way to make a comeback in the shortest format of the game for his country. With de Villers no longer available for the upcoming series against West Indies, South Africa need to plan ahead of a life without de Villiers, especially keeping in mind the T20 World Cup later in the year.

“If I can slot in, it will be fantastic,” earlier de Villiers had said after the match-winning knock against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2021.

“I am absolutely interested, with regards to my form, my fitness, we have to get the best 15 together, we will plan accordingly. I am speaking with Boucher towards the end of IPL,” he added.

“I did chat to him before he went to the IPL,” Mark Boucher had said regarding AB’s return.

“The conversation is still very much open. AB being the person he is, he wanted to perform very well at the IPL, to prove to himself and everyone else that he is still a very key figure in world cricket and could dominate at that level,” Boucher had said.