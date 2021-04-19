AB de Villiers - who retired from international cricket in 2018 citing workload management issues - should make an international comeback in South African colours has been a thing fans have been urging the RCB talisman for a long time. On Saturday ace sprinter Yohan Blake too felt he should come out of retirement and play for his national team. <p></p> <p></p>Blake wrote: "Wow de Villiers is on a different level. South Africa, come on you need this man." <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Wow de Villiers is on a different level. South Africa &#x1f1ff;&#x1f1e6; come on you need this man. <a href="https://twitter.com/ABdeVilliers17?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ABdeVilliers17</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/OfficialCSA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OfficialCSA</a></p> <p></p> Yohan Blake (@YohanBlake) <a href="https://twitter.com/YohanBlake/status/1383748517215096843?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 18, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>His comeback speculations were fanned once again when he said that it would be 'fantastic' at the press conference after his heroics in IPL against KKR. He smashed a breathtaking 76 runs from 34 balls to help RCB post a mammoth 204 in their quota of 20 overs. <p></p> <p></p>Speaking to coach Mark Boucher towards the late end of the IPL last year, De Villiers mentioned when Mark Boucher asked him if was interested, he said, "Absolutely". <p></p> <p></p>"If there's no space for me, so be it. If I can slot in there, it will be fantastic if all those things fall in place," he further said. <p></p> <p></p>In 114 Tests and 228 one-day internationals, he has scored at an average of above 50 in both formats. He also played 78 T20Is for SA and scored at a strike rate of over 135. <p></p> <p></p>Fans feel with the T20 World Cup being held in India, de Villiers could just be the ingredient that South Africa needs to win the title.