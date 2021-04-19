AB de Villiers – who retired from international cricket in 2018 citing workload management issues – should make an international comeback in South African colours has been a thing fans have been urging the RCB talisman for a long time. On Saturday ace sprinter Yohan Blake too felt he should come out of retirement and play for his national team.

Blake wrote: “Wow de Villiers is on a different level. South Africa, come on you need this man.”

His comeback speculations were fanned once again when he said that it would be ‘fantastic’ at the press conference after his heroics in IPL against KKR. He smashed a breathtaking 76 runs from 34 balls to help RCB post a mammoth 204 in their quota of 20 overs.

Speaking to coach Mark Boucher towards the late end of the IPL last year, De Villiers mentioned when Mark Boucher asked him if was interested, he said, “Absolutely”.

“If there’s no space for me, so be it. If I can slot in there, it will be fantastic if all those things fall in place,” he further said.

In 114 Tests and 228 one-day internationals, he has scored at an average of above 50 in both formats. He also played 78 T20Is for SA and scored at a strike rate of over 135.

Fans feel with the T20 World Cup being held in India, de Villiers could just be the ingredient that South Africa needs to win the title.