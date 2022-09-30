New Delhi: The England cricket team is currently in Pakistan for a seven-match T20I series. The series has been highly competitive, with Pakistan leading 3-2. This is a historic series for Pakistan as they are hosting England after 17 years. Pakistan took a lead in the series after defeating England by six runs in the fifth T20I.

Pakistan were down and out after they were bowled out for 145 in 19 overs, however, a disciplined bowling show helped them restrict England to 139-7, winning by six runs. Haris Rauf was the most successful bowler and picked up two wickets for 41 runs. Even though he was a tad expensive, he cranked upsome really high speeds. Rauf was the star in Pakistan’s win in the fourth T20I as well after he gave just five runs and picked two wickets in the penultimate over when England needed nine runs to win in two overs.

Post the emphatic win in the 5th T20I, Rauf had a brief chart with former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram in a special segment. Wasim was mighty impressed with Haris Rauf’s recent performances and hailed him as one of the best bowlers in T20 cricket.

“Haris’ wicket-taking ability impresses me. And he enjoys those pressure moments. When he gets smashed for runs, he comes back with the same speed rather than panicking. That I think is the secret of his success. In Karachi, he bowled a yorker, conceded just 5 runs and picked up two wickets. What a match-winning over that was. We are all proud of Haris and I think he is one of the best bowlers in T20 cricket,” Akram said.

Meanwhile, going by humorous nature, Wasim asked a hilarious question to Haris Rauf to conclude the segment. Notably, when Rauf was bowling his final over, he swallowed a bug. Bugs during day-night matches are very common in the sub-continent. Akram asked Rauf about the taste of the bug.

“Ek question cricket se thoda sa hatt kar hai. Abhi last mein aap ne ek moth khaya hai. Bhawra aur kya kehte hain? Parwana and Moth. Kaisa tha taste? (I have a question which is not related to cricket. Just now during the end, you accidentally ate a moth. What else do you call it? Wasp as well. How was the taste,” he asked.

Rauf was in splits after the question and gave an equally witty reply. “Pata nahi kidhar gaya? Chala gaya hoga andar. Jab mai bhaaga toh woh muuh ke adar aa gaya. Who galey mein phas gaya. Samajh nahi aaya kya karu iska. Ab main khans raha tha. Ab pata nahi bahar nikla ki andar gaya (I don’t know where it went. Must have gone in. When I was running, it accidentally entered my mouth and then got stuck in my throat. I didn’t know what to do so I started coughing. But I have no idea whether I was able to throw it out or I swallowed it),” said Rauf to chuckle up Wasim Akram.