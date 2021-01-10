Team India captain Virat Kohli reacted on the racial abuse incident on pacer Mohammed Siraj during the Day 4 of the Sydney Test on Sunday. Kohli, who returned to India after the opening Test for the birth of his first child, said that racial abuse is absolutely unacceptable.

Kohli took to Twitter and shared his views on the incident.

“Racial abuse is absolutely unacceptable. Having gone through many incidents of really pathetic things said on the boundary Iines, this is the absolute peak of rowdy behaviour. It’s sad to see this happen on the field,” Kohli tweeted.

https://twitter.com/imVkohli/status/1348204428067672065

During the second session of the fourth day, India players huddled in the centre after Siraj, standing at the square leg boundary, complained of abuse after being hit for two consecutive sixes by Cameron Green in his over. After the complaint, the security personnel decided to enter the stands and look for the mischief monger before a group of people was asked to leave the stadium.

Kohli further demanded strict action against the offenders

“The incident needs to be looked at with absolute urgency and seriousness and strict action against the offenders should set things straight for once,” Kohli tweeted.

https://twitter.com/imVkohli/status/1348204430038994944

Earlier, on Saturday also, Siraj was racially abused and was called “monkey” by a drunk spectator in one of the stands, reviving memories of the infamous Monkeygate episode of the 2007-08 series.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia (CA) apologised to Team India after the incident and said anyone who engages in racist abuse is not welcome in Australian cricket.

“Cricket Australia condemns in the strongest terms possible all discriminatory behaviour. If you engage in racist abuse, you are not welcome in Australian cricket,” said Carroll, Cricket Australia’s Head of Integrity and Security in an official statement.

Carroll further stated that the CA is awaiting the International Cricket Council’s investigation into the racial abuse matter.

“CA is awaiting the outcome of the International Cricket Council’s investigation into the matter reported at the SCG on Saturday. Once those responsible are identified, CA will take the strongest measures possible under our Anti-Harassment Code, including lengthy bans, further sanctions and referral to NSW Police. As series hosts, we unreservedly apologise to our friends in the Indian cricket team and assure them we will prosecute the matter to its fullest extent,” he added.